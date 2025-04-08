Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 27.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 1,140,952,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 229,227,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Trading Up 18.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
