Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 37.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares were up 37.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 396,878,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 210,056,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
