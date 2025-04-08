Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,005 ($12.79) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.98). Approximately 2,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($13.87).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,090.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,184.90.

Get Oryx International Growth Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($73,956.21). Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.