Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 3.0 %

OTIS opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.