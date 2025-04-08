Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.44. 3,501,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,912,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.97%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 68,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

