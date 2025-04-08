Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,122.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,678 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,683 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $73,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,109,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.83 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total transaction of $126,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,544 shares of company stock valued at $147,132,028 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

