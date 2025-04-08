Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

