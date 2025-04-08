Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT opened at $430.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

