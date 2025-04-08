Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 9,745 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 105,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

