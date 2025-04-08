Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.65 and a 200 day moving average of $269.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.8888 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

