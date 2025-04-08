Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $3.24 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 226,601 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

