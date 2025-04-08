Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 408.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 799.8% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 927.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 342,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,932,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,040. The trade was a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

