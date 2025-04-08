Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 196,783 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 192,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 753,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 323,939 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

