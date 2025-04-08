Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $50.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

