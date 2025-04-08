Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,337 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:ASA opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.