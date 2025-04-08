Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,945 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,176.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $967,000.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

