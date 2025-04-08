Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,898,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,679 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

