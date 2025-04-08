Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 72,206,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,080,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

