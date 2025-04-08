PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,622,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,613,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $395,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $5,005,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,038,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PG&E by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,749,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PG&E by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,629,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 193,516 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

