PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SDHY opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

