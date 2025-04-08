Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $42,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $171.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

