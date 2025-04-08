Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

PDM stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $808.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDM

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.