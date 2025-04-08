PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,215,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,067,545 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $25.92.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

