Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,446,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 902% from the average daily volume of 443,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

