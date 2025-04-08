Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
PHD opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
