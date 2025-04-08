Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTZ. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

MasTec stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. MasTec has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

