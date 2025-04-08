Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 9,891,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 63,905,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.