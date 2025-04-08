Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires New Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 142.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.