Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys New Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $781.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

