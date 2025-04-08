Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $244,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $810,467 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

