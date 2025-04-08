Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $281,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $117,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $58,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,948,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $23,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

