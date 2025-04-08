Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surmodics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.30. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

