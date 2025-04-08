Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,122 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,793 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %
LUV stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
