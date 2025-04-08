Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 795 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $243.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

