Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 839 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $279.43 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.09 and its 200-day moving average is $321.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

