Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 71.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

