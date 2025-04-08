PriceSmart (PSMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,903.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $96,552.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

