ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Up 15% – Should You Buy?

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 194,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 35,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PROC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33. The company has a market cap of £25.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.38.

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

