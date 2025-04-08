Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 29.6 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

