Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 29.6 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.