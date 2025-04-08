Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 5th

Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, EMCOR Group, WEC Energy Group, and Rockwell Automation are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or facilitate the generation of energy from renewable sources like sun, wind, and water. They provide investors an opportunity to support sustainable energy initiatives while tapping into the financial potential of a sector expected to grow as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 8,268,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 54,164,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,678,083. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $12.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. 6,696,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME traded down $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,860. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.04 and its 200-day moving average is $449.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,290. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,958. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $218.48 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

See Also