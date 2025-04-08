Promising Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, and Eaton are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the space industry, including sectors such as satellite technology, rocket launch services, and space exploration. These companies are at the forefront of innovation in the commercialization of space, attracting investors interested in high-growth, technologically driven markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,433,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,803,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $498.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.81.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,424,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,552,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $251.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,765. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

