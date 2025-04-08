Promising Value Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Alibaba Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are considered to be trading for less than their intrinsic worth based on fundamental metrics such as earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors may be attracted to these stocks with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize the companies’ true value, leading to potential price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 166,271,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,357,693. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.46 on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 38,490,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,961,311. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $7.27 on Tuesday, reaching $497.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,148,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,297. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.81.

