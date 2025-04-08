Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 7,653 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $189.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,730 shares in the company, valued at $58,979,036.40. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,280 shares of company stock worth $8,085,170 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

