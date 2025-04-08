Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

