Prudential PLC Has $676,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 3.3 %

Enbridge stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.