Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.