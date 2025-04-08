Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in monday.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,295,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in monday.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after acquiring an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $116,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

monday.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $221.01 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.75 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.