Prudential PLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,888,697.48. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,030,357 shares of company stock valued at $284,351,868 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.