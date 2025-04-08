Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $224,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after acquiring an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Pure Storage by 98.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.5 %

PSTG stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.