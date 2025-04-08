Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after buying an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

